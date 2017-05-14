More Objections Rattle Hellenikon Development Scheme

ATHENS – The long-delayed development of the former international Hellenikon international airport on Athens’ coast hit another obstacle when the forestry service designated part of the land as forest even though it’s a cement tarmac.

A handful of lawmakers from the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has been trying to block the scheme that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras agreed to, reneging on promises to halt privatizations of state enterprises he said were fire sales of Greek assets.

The Hellenikon development is one of the undone prior actions that the government must implement as part of a third bailout deal of 86 billion euros ($94.03 billion) with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) that includes more austerity that Tsipras opposed before embracing.

The administrative decision designates roughly 3.6 hectares (8.89 acres) of land within the 620.5-hectare (1533.28 acres) expanse as entailing “forest characteristics” the business newspaper Naftemporiki said. The decision was signed by the forestry service director or Piraeus, which has jurisdiction over site in coastal southeastern Athens.

The site has been abandoned since the turn of the century and now includes unused buildings being used by refugees and weed-overrun runways and abandoned structures that critical SYRIZA lawmakers said means it’s an archeological site that should be protected from development, contradicting their Premier who let them do it.

It served as the country’s main commercial airport for decades, while a military airbase operated adjacent to the Hellenikon airport. Several outdoor facilities were built from scratch for the 2004 Olympic Games, including a baseball diamond and a water slalom course.

The decision is expected to delay the beginning of multi-billion-euro project even more, Naftemporiki said, given that the master plan tabled by the consortium that won the concession via an international tender reportedly hadn’t calculated on an unseen forest being located at the site.

The consortium, led by Athens-based Lamda Development, is expected to file an appeal against the decision within 60 days.

In justifying the decision, the Piraeus forestry director pointed to the “1937-39 period”, where he refers to a “major portion (of the total site) as being lowland grassland, while sparse vegetation and sparse scattered trees and tree lines are visible…”