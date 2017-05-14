Varoufakis Says Third Bailout Tsipras’ Doom, Cites “Surrender”

ATHENS – Former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, turning on the the man who forced him out, said Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras signed his exit card by agreeing to more harsh austerity as part of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($94.03 billion) with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM).

Varoufakis was ousted because the creditors couldn’t deal with his refusal to agree to more brutal conditions on Greece that Tsipras agreed to after saying he wouldn’t, breaking campaign promises.

Varoufakis said the bailout deal means the end for Tsipras, just as two previous bailouts totaling 240 billion euros ($262.4 billion) for previous governments who lost elections after also reneging on anti-austerity promises to get into power.

Varoufakis was pushed out after Tsipras agreed in July, 2015 to the deal and imposed capital controls after reneging on his own referendum asking Greeks to back him in opposing more austerity – they did, he didn’t.

Talking to SKAI TV, Varoufakis said a welfare spending and stimulus package announced by SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras in 2014, months before the snap January 2015 election, was “nonsense”.

Referring to the so-called “Thessaloniki program”, named after the city where Tsipras unveiled it, Varoufakis said he received assurances that it would not be implemented once SYRIZA had assumed power, while if he assumed the minister’s post, he would not be bound by the pre-election pledge.

He also said his successor, Marxist economist Euclid Tsakalotos, forced into an embarrassing concession to Capitalist lenders, had “surrendered” to them and rolled over.

“Now, they (government) will pass things that my own colleagues (Parliament deputies) a few weeks ago said were unconstitutional,” Varoufakis said, referring to what he said was the certainty that SYRIZA lawmakers and their coalition partners, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) will approve the third bailout deal they allegedly philosophically oppose.