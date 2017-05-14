SYRIZA Backs Away from Growth Estimates, Cut to 1.8%

ATHENS – After trumpeting a hoped-for return to markets and looming recovery, Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has cut growth estimates for this year from 2.7 percent to 1.8 percent, citing delays it brought in dealing with international creditors.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was accused of dragging his heels in negotiating with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) before agreeing to more austerity as part of a delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($94.03 billion) he sought and accepted in July, 2015 after saying he wouldn’t.

The delay in coming to terms, which means more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families in 2019, breaking more Tsipras promises, undercut economic activity and led to more withdrawals from banks after some signs customers were coming back.

The 2018-21 plan was submitted to Parliament along with the reform deal which lawmakers need to approve.

It forecasts growth of 2.4 percent in 2018 and 2.6 percent in 2019, the news agency Reuters said. The projections are lower than those of the EU Commission, which also cut its growth estimates last week to 2.1 percent this year from 2.7 percent forecast three months ago.

Gross Domestic Product (GPD) growth was also set to shrink to 2.5 percent in 2018 from previously estimated 3.1 percent, the Commission said.

The government hopes that legislating the new measures by May 18 will lead to the Troika approving the deal when they meet on May 22 and release a new installment of bailout funds.

It also wants the ministers to sign off on the review to qualify for inclusion in the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program and return to bond markets after three years of isolation.