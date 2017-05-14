Gift Ideas for Mom, Books to Share on Mother’s Day

While flowers are the obvious choice for Mother’s Day, books also make great gifts to show your appreciation for Mom. Whether she is a fan of nonfiction, literary fiction, or poetry, Mom will enjoy the thoughtful gift of the written word. Here are three books to share with Mom on Mother’s Day.

The Icon Hunter by Tasoula Georgiou Hadjitofi isa powerful memoir, in which the author reveals her perilous journey orchestrating “The Munich Case” — one of the largest European art trafficking stings since World War II. With the Bavarian police in place, the Cypriots on their way, seventy under-cover agents bust into the Munich apartment of a notorious Turkish smuggler suspected of holding looted antiquities. Tasoula places everything on the line to repatriate her country’s sacred treasures. The story is torn from the pages of Tasoula’s life as she and her Greek Cypriot family lose everything during the Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

Hundreds of Ancient Cypriot churches are destroyed, their contents looted. As a refugee, she wants justice. Fate then intervenes in the form of an archbishop and a dubious art dealer searching for redemption. Even when unspeakable personal tragedy strikes, she never gives up her search knowing the special place these antiquities hold in the hearts of Orthodox Christians. Using family and faith as her touchstones, Tasoula takes on these “merchants of God” as she navigates the underworld of art trafficking. She believes this is her calling, and the Archbishop of Cyprus entrusts her — an ordinary woman, wife, and mother — with the mission. Inspiring and empowering, The Icon Hunter is a compelling book by a remarkable woman that will captivate readers.

For fans of literary fiction in Greek, Ta Dakria tis Siopis by Aria Socratous, a talented author and frequent contributor to The National Herald, is a page-turner. The book follows Christina’s life where silence has the leading role. From childhood, she lived under the heel of a despotic and authoritarian mother. Her only way out was through imaginingan ideal love. When she meets David, she believes that fairy tales do come true, and begins a new life with him. She soon realizes that her new life is not what it seemed and the man she loved becomes her worst nightmare.This story of passion and betrayal, brutal cruelty and unexpected heroism is not to be missed.

Poetry fans will enjoy The Scattered Papers of Penelope by Katerina Anghelaki-Rooke, a winner of the Greek National Prize for Poetry and the Greek Academy’s Poetry Prize. The first full retrospective collection of the poet’s work available in English, the book drawson the rich traditions of Greek myth, history, and art. Translated from the Greek by a selection of noted scholars, including the book’s editor Karen Van Dyck, Anghelaki-Rooke’s poetry is powerful. Greek history and myth are reexamined, while prose poems tackle themes including modern violence and dictatorship.Lyric descriptions of domestic life on the poet’s home island of Aegina are also featured among the poems in the collection.