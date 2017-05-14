Editor’s Reply on Klarides Sisters

Dear Mr. Stamos,

Thank you for your letter and for the valuable information on the Klarides sisters. In fact, I wrote a front-page story on Themis when she was first elected minority leader (“Themis Klarides Emerges as CT House GOP Head,” January 17, 2015).

The May 6 editorial was not intended to be an exhaustive list of all the Greek-Americans who play an important role in U.S. politics today, and the stories of others not on the list – such as the Klarides sisters – are worth telling.

We encourage all of our readers to be as proactive as you and to submit more Greek-American success stories to The National Herald so that we, in turn, can share them with the community as a whole.

Constantinos E. Scaros

Contributing Editor