Klarides Sisters in CT’s House of Representatives

To the Editor:

Your editorial “Emerging Greek-American Leaders” (May 6) has two glaring omissions:

Ten-term State Representative Themis Klarides was joined in the Connecticut House of Representatives by her sister, Nicole Klarides-Ditria, elected for her first term after serving as a Selectman in their hometown of Seymour.

The daughters of Greek parents and Granddaughters of Greek immigrants, they are the first sister team to serve simultaneously in the State House.

Themis was recently reelected to the crucial position of House Minority Leader.

Moreover, she is strongly being encouraged in the press and by the state’s voters to declare her candidacy for governor of the state.

Gregory J. Stamos, Esq.

Woodbridge, CT