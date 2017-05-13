Mother’s Day Cupcakes

Celebrating Mom on Mother’s Day often means giving her a break from the kitchen with a nice brunch or dinner at her favorite restaurant. Homemade gifts and sweets are usually presented by the little ones to surprise Mom on her special day. Show your appreciation this Mother’s Day with some sweet treats that are easy to make and decorate.

Chocolate Cupcakes with Strawberries

1 cup unbleached, all-purpose flour

unsweetened cocoa powder 1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 cups sliced strawberries

2 tablespoons sugar

Ice cream or whipped cream (optional)

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Make a well in the center and add the milk, oil, egg, and vanilla. Beat until just combined. Transfer the cake batter to paper-lined baking cups of a 12-cup muffin pan. Fill the cups about half to three-quarters full. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 20-30 minutes or until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then remove the cupcakes from the muffin pan and allow to cool completely on a wire rack. While the cupcakes are cooling, toss the sliced strawberries with the 2 tablespoons of sugar in a bowl and set aside. Once the cupcakes are completely cooled, top with the strawberries, and serve with mom’s favorite flavor of ice cream, and/or whipped cream, if preferred. Mini-muffin pans can also be used if desired, and the baking time will be reduced, to about 15-20 minutes depending on the pan and the strength of the oven. The cake recipe can be doubled if preferred for making more cupcakes. Serve immediately.

Vanilla Cupcakes

2 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sugar

milk 1 egg

1/2 cup Greek olive oil

In a mixing bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt, and the sugar. In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, oil, and the vanilla extract and add to the flour mixture. Stir until just combined. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin pan or paper baking cups. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for 20-35 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick, skewer, or cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then remove the cupcakes from the pan and allow to cool completely before frosting with your favorite, or Mom’s favorite icing, and decorating.

Frosted Cupcakes with Marshmallow Flowers

Frosting

30 large marshmallows

Colored sugar or sprinkles (optional)

Candy-coated chocolate pieces, like M&Ms

Prepare cupcake recipe as above, or use your favorite cupcake recipe and bake and cool as directed. Once completely cooled, frost the cupcakes with your favorite white frosting.

To make marshmallow flowers, use kitchen shears to cut a large marshmallow crosswise into four slices and place on top of the frosted cupcake in the center to make the flower petals. Sprinkle with colored sugar or sprinkles, if preferred, and set a colorful candy in the center using a dab of frosting to hold it in place.