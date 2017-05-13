ADDS-Prosecutors Raided Former Minister’s House in Armaments Probe

ATHENS (ANA) – Corruption prosecutors raided a few days ago the house of former finance minister Yiannos Papantoniou, as part of a probe into armament programs carried out while he was head of Greece’s defence ministry in the early 2000s.

A parliamentary committee is conducting a preliminary investigation into Papantoniou’s tenure.

The prosecutors are said to have seized documents and computer records which are being examined and compared with evidence already held by judicial authorities, such as his wife’s bank accounts, armament contracts and other property titles, such as real estate they acquired after 2000. The next steps will depend on the assessment of this information.