PM Tsipras Meets with Turkish President; Erdogan Wishes Full Implementation of Lausanne Treaty

BEIJING (ANA) – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Beijing on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation organized by the Chinese government. The meeting is held at the Four Seasons Hotel.

On the Greek side, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, Minister of Digital Policy Nikos Pappas and Foreign Ministry Secretary General for International Economic Cooperation George Tsipras participate. On the Turkish side, Prime Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu participates.

Tsipras raised the positive agenda for Greek-Turkish relations.

Erdogan adopted it and at the end of the meeting, he expressed the wish to fully implement the Treaty of Lausanne, according to sources of the Athens Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

The two officials discussed the Greek-Turkish relations, the Cyprus issue, the European course of Turkey, which Tsipras said that Greece supports, the migration issue and the issue of visas for Turkish citizens visiting countries of the European Union.