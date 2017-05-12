Andreas C. Dracopoulos: Hellenism’s Worthy Ambassador

We all take certain things for granted. And we are often particularly critical, even to a great extent. Surely, everyone makes mistakes. All groups have their “bad apples,” but usually they are an insignificant percentage of the overall membership.

I αμ referινγ to our city’s various public services, including police officers and firefighters. Men and women who, through their training and service, place their lives at risk, and some sacrifice themselves, for us. Yes, for all of us, so that we and our families can live safely.

I refer in particular to the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) Foundation, which hosted its annual dinner on May 11 at a Manhattan hotel attended by 1200 people.

According to FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro, the success of this year’s dinner exceeded all expectations in terms of attendance and donations. And that certainly was not incidental. From year to year, the difference is made by the people who are honored. They make the difference.

This year, the FDNY honored two distinguished individuals, the first of which was Andreas C. Dracopoulos, co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) and the second Steven Fisher.

The sustained applause, the appreciation and respect with which the FDNY leadership addressed Mr. Dracopoulos and the audience’s utmost attention – the large room suddenly went quiet, not a sound was heard – said it all.

But this occurs every time, regardless of what audience Mr. Dracopoulos addresses. And, of course, the first to benefit from this was not Mr. Dracopoulos – he does not need it – but Greece, whose name was heard numerous times in conjunction with the distinguished Greek-American.

The country truly could not have a better ambassador.

Nor could there have been a better ambassador for the FDNY, the significance of which the honoree expressed precisely and eloquently:

“Fire,” he said, “speaks no language, has no accent, has no borders, and has no ethics, no friends. The men and women of the FDNY, with its core values of Service, Bravery, Safety, Honor, Dedication, Preparedness, are always there to protect our lives and our properties with valor and great resiliency and efficiency, as clearly evidenced by last year’s lowest number of fire fatalities ever recorded, since back in 1916. It is public servants like yourselves at the FDNY, who provide the necessary structure and fundamental services for communities to function, remain safe, and thrive.”

And, might I add, it is people like Andreas C. Dracopoulos who honor us all and, as Greeks, cause us to feel proud.