NYC Mayoral Candidate Malliotakis Visits AHEPA Golf Outing in Dyker Heights

NEW YORK – Republican New York Mayoral candidate, New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis visited Friday the order of AHEPA Brooklyn Greek Community Golf Outing, Dyker Beach Golf Course, 1030 86th St, Brooklyn (1:00 PM EDT) and attends New Dorp High School Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Hilton Garden Inn, 1100 South Ave, Staten Island (6:00 PM EDT)

“Great organization doing great work in our community,” Malliotakis wrote on Twitter.

Stopped by AHEPA golf outing in Dyker Heights #Brooklyn to say hello. Great organization doing great work in our community. @OrderOfAHEPA pic.twitter.com/Zgt2JAfpDd — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) May 12, 2017

Earlier, Malliotakis made a statement on the expected resignation of NYC Corrections Commissioner Joseph Ponte:

“The resignation of Corrections Commissioner Joseph Ponte is long overdue. Bill de Blasio’s rationalization and excuses for Commissioner Ponte’s misdeeds is symptomatic of an administration with little regard and few controls over the time city officials spend, or more accurately don’t spend, doing the people’s business,” she said.

“This is a victory for all hard-working New York taxpayers who spend long hours working to pay the high salaries of Mayor de Blasio and his administration. I was proud to stand with the taxpayers on this issue.

“It’s time for NYC Comptroller, Scott Stringer, to do a full audit of who is using city vehicles and for what purpose and for the mayor to let city employees know that actions like Commissioner Ponte’s won’t be tolerated.”