Greek American Judge Theofanis Xenophon Nixon Dies at 65

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Honorable Judge Theofanis Xenophon Nixon, 65, transitioned to join his beloved wife, Lauren Elizabeth Noble, on May 10, 2017. Theo was born on February 29, 1952 to Xenophon and Anna Nixon. He entered this world on a unique date, a fitting tribute to the special life that he lived.

Theo started his career as a Public Defender. He then spent over thirty years as a Criminal Defense Attorney and became one of the most well-loved and successful lawyers in Charlotte. The crowning achievement and culmination of his exemplary and glorious career was the creation of the Drug Treatment Court implemented throughout North Carolina during his years as a District Court Judge.

One of Theo’s greatest passions was attending NC State football games with his best and life-long friend, Johnny Kleto, who was with him every single day during the last few months of his life. In addition, he loved traveling especially to National Parks and to Rain Forests. He was a crusader for social justice, innately rebellious and a voice for the voiceless.

Theo was preceded in death by the love of his life, Lauren Elizabeth Noble, his parents and his brother-in-law, Nick Kekas. He is survived by his two sons, Evan and Alex, who he selflessly raised as a single father and who were truly the pride of his life. He is also survived by his sister, Marika Kekas; his brother, Nick X.; and his baby sister, Virginia Williams and her husband, Alan. He is also survived by Philip and Stacy Barker, Lindsey and RJ In, Alex and Juliana Noble, and grandchildren, Aubrey and Lilyan Barker and Londyn and Keo In.

In addition, he is survived by many loving relatives and friends who were a constant source of support. His daily visitors during his final months included many people whose lives he touched through his kind deeds throughout his life.

The Trisagion will be held 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203. The funeral and celebration of Theo’s life will be at the church on Friday, May 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials in Theo’s name may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care – Charlotte Region, 1420 E. 7th St., Charlotte, NC 28204 or to Kidney Foundation of the Carolinas, 4701 Hedgemore Drive, #810, Charlotte, NC 28209.

May his memory be eternal.

