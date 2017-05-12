70,000 Bees Found in Bedroom Wall of Greek-American Former Detective (Video)

NEW YORK – Thousands upon thousands of bees were found living in the walls of the former NYPD detective who was the department’s beekeeper while he was on the force, NBC New York says.

The former detective, Greek-American Anthony Planakis, also known as “Tony Bees,” says he knew he had a bee problem at his Floral Park home but didn’t realize how bad it was.

Planakis called an apiarist, who used thermal imaging and a fiber optic camera to find a massive colony living in the bedroom wall — 70,000 bees in all. An impressively large hive was also found in the wall, according to NBC New York.

