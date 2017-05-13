Summer Nostos Festival 2017 at SNF (Video)

This June, the Summer Nostos Festival (SNFestival) proposes a homecoming (nostos), a collective “return” to all those things and ideas that the arrival of summer means for each one of us, with an entire week of free events for all, that will take place between June 18 and June 25, 2017.

The Festival is organized and exclusively funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), returning in this way, once a year, to the “home” it created for all people.

The SNFestival 2017 invites us to travel back to our favorite summers, guided by music, dance and melodies, stories and laughter, exercise and play. Let’s make this summer unforgettable! More than 400 Greek and international artists and contributors collaborate creatively, offering more than 75 events, held on 5 stages and many other spaces around the SNFCC. Music, dance, sports, discussions, arts and architecture are all part of a full week of events, with the presence of additional activities, such as screenings, guided tours and magic shows, composing a multifaceted program, which has something to offer for everyone.

The cultural program, curated by the SNF Team in collaboration with Limor Tomer, Concerts & Lectures General Manager at the Metropolitan Museum of New York, as well as a team of consultants-experts in their respective fields, includes the participation of 160 Greek and 130 international artists, thus promoting partnership, the exchange of ideas and experiences.

Impressive outdoor concerts at the Great Lawn of the Stavros Niarchos Park and on the Canal’s sea water, summer parties, atmospheric performances in the halls of the Greek National Opera, works of art that will provide food for thought and reflection, alongside magic shows that capture the imagination, lectures and discussions that nourish the mind, combined with sports activities for the whole family, make up a program that contains all the vital elements of summer: carelessness, but also time for reflection, rest, but also action, opening up to new sights and sounds, but also returning to all those things that make us feel like home.

So, let’s return to everything we love and to all those things that make our heart beat!

[Main Events]

This open summer celebration brings together some of the greatest names of the international and local art scene:

>Live performances by Leonidas Kavakos, Yo La Tengo, Charlotte Rampling, The Cinematic Orchestra, Melanie De Biasio, Lena Platonos, Nikos Portokaloglou, Monika, Saul Williams, MELISSES, Bang on a Can All-Stars, Eleanor Friedberger, DJ Alex Cruz, Susan Deyhim, and many more, make up a musical blend for all tastes!

> A comprehensive discussion between the SNFCC’s visionary architect, Renzo Piano, and the New York Times architectural critic, Michael Kimmelman, combined with the architectural exhibition Piece by Piece – Renzo Piano Building Workshop which showcases models, sketches, photographs and videos of the firm’s projects during the past 30 years, and which, before arriving to Athens had already traveled to New York, Padua and Shanghai, all with the exclusive support of the SNF. More information on the show which is already on show at the SNFCC Lighthouse (until 23/7) can be found here.

> The now established race SNF RUN: Running into the Future, which returns this year with two different routes, of 10k and 6k, in addition to the 1k race for Special Olympics athletes.

> With regards to visual arts, the Only Connect program, designed by curator, art critic and academic, Robert Storr, along with a team of acclaimed curators, offers a selection of thematic videos and performances by Kim Jones, Tania Bruguera, Mieskuoro Huutajat, Paris Legakis, that address the concept of “connection”, at a time when communication between people is being tested.

> The Night Dances, a music and poetry performance featuring the critically acclaimed British actress, Charlotte Rampling. A poignant recitation of Sylvia Plath’s poetry, accompanied by Benjamin Britten’s solo suites for cello, Nos 2 & 3, performed by French-American cellist, Sonia Wieder-Atherton.

> The Τheater of War’s play Antigone in Ferguson, which deals with cases of police brutality and racism, based on an original idea by the director and creator of the Theater of War, Bryan Doerries. The performance utilizes the healing power of Ancient Greek Tragedy, to provide relief to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

> As part of the Festival’s dance program, the American choreographer and performer, Elizabeth Streb, comes to Greece for the first time along with the Streb Extreme Action group, for five gravity-defying performances at the SNFCC Labyrinth.

> Heidi Latsky and choreographer Apostolia Papadamaki present the collaborative performance On Display – Athens, a deconstructed choreography/commentary on the human body as a spectacle, with an ensemble of 10 Greek and American dancers, including professional dancers with kinetic disabilities.

> The Greek National Opera and the National Library of Greece, make their debut at this year’s festival, leaving their own, distinct mark. The Greek National Opera participates with two performances of Giorgos Koumendakis’ play The day will come… directed by Ektoras Lygizos, while Antonis Foniadakis choreographs a two-part performance by members of the GNO ballet and independent dancers, under the evocative and cathartic sounds of Philip Glass’s music. Likewise, the National Library of Greece, participates with the interactive exhibition Reading Points, as part of their Summer Campaign activities, along with a series of open talks with a variety of themes.

> The simultaneous chess encounter of legendary Garry Kasparov, with young champions from Greece.

> And of course, the creative and entertaining magic performances, that meet up in the Labyrinth and the Alternative Stage, featuring the amazing tricks of internationally acclaimed magician, Mark Mitton.

[List of all the events]

Sunday, June 18

18:00-21:30 Park Games – Running Track

18:00 – 20:00 Kayak – Canal

18:30-20:30 Landart – Esplanade

18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets

18:30 – 21:30 WWF “Fish Forward” – Waterjets

19:00 & 23:00 Giorgos Koumentakis: “The Day Will Come” – GNO Alternative Stage

19:30 STREB Extreme Action – Labyrinth

19:30 – 20:30 Capoeira – Great Lawn

20:30 Markellos Chrysikopoulos & Handel: Water Music & Music for the Royal Fireworks – Canal Stage

21:00 Bang on a Can “Anthracite Fields” – Stavros Niarchos Hall

22:00 Concert: Nikos Portokaloglou – Great Lawn Stage

Monday, June 19

18:00-21:30 Fencing Tournament – Running Track

18:00 – 20:00 Robotics – Mediterranean Garden

18:00 – 20:00 Kayak – Canal

18:30-20: 30 Landart – Esplanade

18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets

19:00 “Greek Folk Music: What does it mean to us today?” – Book Castle

19:00 Wordless Music Orchestra, “Jackie” – Stavros Niarchos Hall

19:30 STREB Extreme Action – Labyrinth

19:30 String Quartet ETHEL “Documerica”– GNO Alternative Stage

19:30 – 20:30 Park Games – Great Lawn

21:00 Bang on a Can “Brian Eno’s Music for Airports”– Canal Stage

22:00 D. Kalantzis Quintet and Kamerata – Great Lawn Stage

23:00 Wordless Music Orchestra, “Under the Skin” – Stavros Niarchos Hall

Tuesday, June 20

18:00-21:30 Ping Pong Tournament – Running Track

18:00 – 20:00 Kayak – Canal

18:00 – 20:00 Kindergarten – Mediterranean Garden

18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets

18:30-20: 30 Landart – Esplanade

19:00 Public reading of Dionysios Solomos’ work “Woman of Zakythos” – Book Castle

19:00 – 20:30 “Everyone is playing”– Great Lawn

19:00 Conversation between Renzo Piano and Michael Kimmelman – Stavros Niarchos Hall

19:30 STREB Extreme Action – Labyrinth

19:30 K. Mourad & K. Azmeh – GNO Alternative Stage

20:30 Black Art Jazz Collective – Canal Stage

22:00 Concert: Lena Platonos & Guests – Great Lawn Stage

Wednesday, June 21

18:00-21:30 Park Games – Running Track

18:00 – 20:00 Kayak – Canal

18:00 – 20:00 Robotics – Mediterranean Garden

18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets

18:30-20: 30 Landart – Esplanade

19:00 “Angelos Sikelianos, Mother of God. 100 years since publication” – Book Castle

19:30 STREB Extreme Action – Labyrinth

19:30 Susan Deyhim “Beautiful and the Beast” – GNO Alternative Stage

20:00 – 20:30 Body Music – Music Garden

20:30 Mélanie De Biasio – Canal Stage

22:00 Concert: The Cinematic Orchestra – Great Lawn Stage

Thursday, June 22

18:00-21:30 Park Games – Running Track

18:00 – 20:00 Kayak – Canal

18:00 – 20:00 Kindergarten – Mediterranean Garden

18:30 Only Connect: Mieskuoro Huutajat – Screaming Men Choir – Agora

18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets

18:30-20: 30 Target Tournament – Esplanade

19:00 “Dimitrios Kapetanakis as the reader and the readers of Kapetanakis” – Book Castle

19:30 STREB Extreme Action – Labyrinth

19:30 & 23:00 Magic Show – GNO Alternative Stage

19:30 – 20:30 Capoeira – Great Lawn

20:00 – 20:30 Body Music – Music Garden

20:30 “Dés/équilibre/s” – A. Foniadakis’ Choreography of the Greek National Opera Ballet and Modern Dancers – Canal Stage

20:30 Theater of War: Antigone in Ferguson – Stavros Niarchos Hall

22:00 Saul Williams – Great Lawn Stage

Friday, June 23

18:00-21:30 Kids Athletics – Running Track

18:00 – 20:00 Kindergarten – Mediterranean Garden

18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets

19:00 “The spiritual testimony of Simone Weil” – Book Castle

19:30 On Display: Heidi Latsky & Apostolia Papadamaki – Waterjets

19:30 & 23:00 Magic Show – GNO Alternative Stage

20:00 – 20:30 Body Music – Music Garden

20:00 Tigue – Canal Stage

20:00 SNF Run: Running Into the Future – (Race begins at Panathenaic Stadium and ends at Esplanade)

22:00 ΜΕΛISSES – Great Lawn Stage

23:00 DJ Alex Cruz – Great Lawn Stage

Saturday, June 24

10:00-20:00 Adventure Road – Esplanade

18:00-21:30 Badminton Tournament- Running Track

18:00 – 20:00 First Aid Seminars for Children – Mediterranean Garden

18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets

19:00 “Five centuries since the posting of Luther’s 95 theses (1517-2017). The importance of Reformation in western civilization.” – Book Castle

19:00-20:00 Only Connect: Paris Legakis – Great Lawn

19:30 On Display: Heidi Latsky & Apostolia Papadamaki – Waterjets

20:00 – 20:30 Wakeboarding Show – Canal

19:30 Garry Kasparov – Labyrinth

19:30 Eleanor Friedberger – GNO Alternative Stage

20:30 Toshi Reagon & the BIG Lovely– Canal Stage

22:00 Yo La Tengo – Great Lawn Stage

Sunday, June 25

09:00-11:00 Family Adventure – Running Track

12:00-20:00 Adventure Road – Esplanade

18:30 Only Connect: Tania Bruguera – “Tatlin’s whisper #6” – Agora

18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets

19:00 “50 years since the coup d’état of April 21st” – Book Castle

19:00-20:00 Only Connect: Paris Legakis – Great Lawn

19:30 On Display: Heidi Latsky & Apostolia Papadamaki – Waterjets

19:30 Magic Show – Labyrinth

19:30 Charlotte Rampling – Sonia Wieder-Atherton “The Night Dances”– GNO Alternative Stage

19:30-20:30 Everyone is Playing – Great Lawn

20:00 – 20:30 Wakeboarding Show – Canal

20:30 Nickel and Dime Ops – Canal Stage

20:30 Leonidas Kavakos Recital & E.Pace in the Piano – Stavros Niarchos Hall

22:00 Monika & ERT Orchestra – Great Lawn Stage

Daily:

The Rehearsal Room: series of interviews with Kafka

Only Connect: video art screenings within the park and the facilities areas

Lighthouse: RPBW – Exhibition Piece by Piece

Book Castle: Interactive exhibition

[Information about your visit]

Dates and opening hours of the Summer Nostos Festival 2017

The Summer Nostos Festival 2017 events take place in the following days and hours:

Sunday, June 18: 6pm – 1am

Monday, June 19: 6pm – 1am

Tuesday, June 20: 6pm – 1am

Wednesday, June 21: 6pm – 1am

Thursday, June 22: 6pm – 1am

Friday, June 23: 6pm – 1am

Saturday, June 24: 10pm – 1am

Sunday, June 25: 9pm – 1am

During the Festival, the SNFCC premises will remain accessible during normal opening hours: 6am to 1am.

The opening hours for the Renzo Piano Building Workshop-Piece by Piece exhibition at the Lighthouse are from 06.00 to 24.00.

All Summer Nostos Festival events are free and there are no participation fees.

[A few words about the SNFestival]

The Summer Nostos Festival (SNFestival) is an arts, sports and education festival that is open to all. Music, dance, sports, arts and architecture, discussions, screenings and programs for children and families are combined every June, for an entire week, as part of a multi-faceted program of events addressed to all ages and interests.

Participation in all events is free of charge.

The SNFestival is organized and made possible through the exclusive support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

The SNFestival finds an ideal venue in the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). During the Festival, multiple spaces in the SNFCC, both indoors and outdoors, host events and actions, reaffirming the SNFCC’s mission to offer a dynamic, open public space that is accessible to all.

The implementation of the Summer Nostos Festival is part of the broader and ongoing support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation to the SNFCC.