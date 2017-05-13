Summer Nostos Festival 2017 at SNF (Video)

This June, the Summer Nostos Festival (SNFestival) proposes a homecoming (nostos), a collective “return” to all those things and ideas that the arrival of summer means for each one of us, with an entire week of free events for all, that will take place between June 18 and June 25, 2017.
The Festival is organized and exclusively funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), returning in this way, once a year, to the “home” it created for all people.
The SNFestival 2017 invites us to travel back to our favorite summers, guided by music, dance and melodies, stories and laughter, exercise and play. Let’s make this summer unforgettable! More than 400 Greek and international artists and contributors collaborate creatively, offering more than 75 events, held on 5 stages and many other spaces around the SNFCC. Music, dance, sports, discussions, arts and architecture are all part of a full week of events, with the presence of additional activities, such as screenings, guided tours and magic shows, composing a multifaceted program, which has something to offer for everyone.
The cultural program, curated by the SNF Team in collaboration with Limor Tomer, Concerts & Lectures General Manager at the Metropolitan Museum of New York, as well as a team of consultants-experts in their respective fields, includes the participation of 160 Greek and 130 international artists, thus promoting partnership, the exchange of ideas and experiences.
Impressive outdoor concerts at the Great Lawn of the Stavros Niarchos Park and on the Canal’s sea water, summer parties, atmospheric performances in the halls of the Greek National Opera, works of art that will provide food for thought and reflection, alongside magic shows that capture the imagination, lectures and discussions that nourish the mind, combined with sports activities for the whole family, make up a program that contains all the vital elements of summer: carelessness, but also time for reflection, rest, but also action, opening up to new sights and sounds, but also returning to all those things that make us feel like home.
So, let’s return to everything we love and to all those things that make our heart beat!
[Main Events]
This open summer celebration brings together some of the greatest names of the international and local art scene:
>Live performances by Leonidas Kavakos, Yo La Tengo, Charlotte Rampling, The Cinematic Orchestra, Melanie De Biasio, Lena Platonos, Nikos Portokaloglou, Monika, Saul Williams, MELISSES, Bang on a Can All-Stars, Eleanor Friedberger, DJ Alex Cruz, Susan Deyhim, and many more, make up a musical blend for all tastes!
> A comprehensive discussion between the SNFCC’s visionary architect, Renzo Piano, and the New York Times architectural critic, Michael Kimmelman, combined with the architectural exhibition Piece by Piece – Renzo Piano Building Workshop which showcases models, sketches, photographs and videos of the firm’s projects during the past 30 years, and which, before arriving to Athens had already traveled to New York, Padua and Shanghai, all with the exclusive support of the SNF. More information on the show which is already on show at the SNFCC Lighthouse (until 23/7) can be found here.
> The now established race SNF RUN: Running into the Future, which returns this year with two different routes, of 10k and 6k, in addition to the 1k race for Special Olympics athletes.
> With regards to visual arts, the Only Connect program, designed by curator, art critic and academic, Robert Storr, along with a team of acclaimed curators, offers a selection of thematic videos and performances by Kim Jones, Tania Bruguera, Mieskuoro Huutajat, Paris Legakis, that address the concept of “connection”, at a time when communication between people is being tested.
> The Night Dances, a music and poetry performance featuring the critically acclaimed British actress, Charlotte Rampling. A poignant recitation of Sylvia Plath’s poetry, accompanied by Benjamin Britten’s solo suites for cello, Nos 2 & 3, performed by French-American cellist, Sonia Wieder-Atherton.
> The Τheater of War’s play Antigone in Ferguson, which deals with cases of police brutality and racism, based on an original idea by the director and creator of the Theater of War, Bryan Doerries. The performance utilizes the healing power of Ancient Greek Tragedy, to provide relief to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
> As part of the Festival’s dance program, the American choreographer and performer, Elizabeth Streb, comes to Greece for the first time along with the Streb Extreme Action group, for five gravity-defying performances at the SNFCC Labyrinth.
> Heidi Latsky and choreographer Apostolia Papadamaki present the collaborative performance On Display – Athens, a deconstructed choreography/commentary on the human body as a spectacle, with an ensemble of 10 Greek and American dancers, including professional dancers with kinetic disabilities.
> The Greek National Opera and the National Library of Greece, make their debut at this year’s festival, leaving their own, distinct mark. The Greek National Opera participates with two performances of Giorgos Koumendakis’ play The day will come… directed by Ektoras Lygizos, while Antonis Foniadakis choreographs a two-part performance by members of the GNO ballet and independent dancers, under the evocative and cathartic sounds of Philip Glass’s music. Likewise, the National Library of Greece, participates with the interactive exhibition Reading Points, as part of their Summer Campaign activities, along with a series of open talks with a variety of themes.
> The simultaneous chess encounter of legendary Garry Kasparov, with young champions from Greece.
> And of course, the creative and entertaining magic performances, that meet up in the Labyrinth and the Alternative Stage, featuring the amazing tricks of internationally acclaimed magician, Mark Mitton.
[List of all the events]
Sunday, June 18
18:00-21:30 Park Games – Running Track
18:00 – 20:00 Kayak – Canal
18:30-20:30 Landart – Esplanade
18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets
18:30 – 21:30 WWF “Fish Forward” – Waterjets
19:00 & 23:00 Giorgos Koumentakis: “The Day Will Come” – GNO Alternative Stage
19:30 STREB Extreme Action – Labyrinth
19:30 – 20:30 Capoeira – Great Lawn
20:30 Markellos Chrysikopoulos & Handel: Water Music & Music for the Royal Fireworks – Canal Stage
21:00 Bang on a Can “Anthracite Fields” – Stavros Niarchos Hall
22:00 Concert: Nikos Portokaloglou – Great Lawn Stage
Monday, June 19
18:00-21:30 Fencing Tournament – Running Track
18:00 – 20:00 Robotics – Mediterranean Garden
18:00 – 20:00 Kayak – Canal
18:30-20: 30 Landart – Esplanade
18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets
19:00 “Greek Folk Music: What does it mean to us today?” – Book Castle
19:00 Wordless Music Orchestra, “Jackie” – Stavros Niarchos Hall
19:30 STREB Extreme Action – Labyrinth
19:30 String Quartet ETHEL “Documerica”– GNO Alternative Stage
19:30 – 20:30 Park Games – Great Lawn
21:00 Bang on a Can “Brian Eno’s Music for Airports”– Canal Stage
22:00 D. Kalantzis Quintet and Kamerata – Great Lawn Stage
23:00 Wordless Music Orchestra, “Under the Skin” – Stavros Niarchos Hall
Tuesday, June 20
18:00-21:30 Ping Pong Tournament – Running Track
18:00 – 20:00 Kayak – Canal
18:00 – 20:00 Kindergarten – Mediterranean Garden
18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets
18:30-20: 30 Landart – Esplanade
19:00 Public reading of Dionysios Solomos’ work “Woman of Zakythos” – Book Castle
19:00 – 20:30 “Everyone is playing”– Great Lawn
19:00 Conversation between Renzo Piano and Michael Kimmelman – Stavros Niarchos Hall
19:30 STREB Extreme Action – Labyrinth
19:30 K. Mourad & K. Azmeh – GNO Alternative Stage
20:30 Black Art Jazz Collective – Canal Stage
22:00 Concert: Lena Platonos & Guests – Great Lawn Stage
Wednesday, June 21
18:00-21:30 Park Games – Running Track
18:00 – 20:00 Kayak – Canal
18:00 – 20:00 Robotics – Mediterranean Garden
18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets
18:30-20: 30 Landart – Esplanade
19:00 “Angelos Sikelianos, Mother of God. 100 years since publication” – Book Castle
19:30 STREB Extreme Action – Labyrinth
19:30 Susan Deyhim “Beautiful and the Beast” – GNO Alternative Stage
20:00 – 20:30 Body Music – Music Garden
20:30 Mélanie De Biasio – Canal Stage
22:00 Concert: The Cinematic Orchestra – Great Lawn Stage
Thursday, June 22
18:00-21:30 Park Games – Running Track
18:00 – 20:00 Kayak – Canal
18:00 – 20:00 Kindergarten – Mediterranean Garden
18:30 Only Connect: Mieskuoro Huutajat – Screaming Men Choir – Agora
18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets
18:30-20: 30 Target Tournament – Esplanade
19:00 “Dimitrios Kapetanakis as the reader and the readers of Kapetanakis” – Book Castle
19:30 STREB Extreme Action – Labyrinth
19:30 & 23:00 Magic Show – GNO Alternative Stage
19:30 – 20:30 Capoeira – Great Lawn
20:00 – 20:30 Body Music – Music Garden
20:30 “Dés/équilibre/s” – A. Foniadakis’ Choreography of the Greek National Opera Ballet and Modern Dancers – Canal Stage
20:30 Theater of War: Antigone in Ferguson – Stavros Niarchos Hall
22:00 Saul Williams – Great Lawn Stage
Friday, June 23
18:00-21:30 Kids Athletics – Running Track
18:00 – 20:00 Kindergarten – Mediterranean Garden
18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets
19:00 “The spiritual testimony of Simone Weil” – Book Castle
19:30 On Display: Heidi Latsky & Apostolia Papadamaki – Waterjets
19:30 & 23:00 Magic Show – GNO Alternative Stage
20:00 – 20:30 Body Music – Music Garden
20:00 Tigue – Canal Stage
20:00 SNF Run: Running Into the Future – (Race begins at Panathenaic Stadium and ends at Esplanade)
22:00 ΜΕΛISSES – Great Lawn Stage
23:00 DJ Alex Cruz – Great Lawn Stage
Saturday, June 24
10:00-20:00 Adventure Road – Esplanade
18:00-21:30 Badminton Tournament- Running Track
18:00 – 20:00 First Aid Seminars for Children – Mediterranean Garden
18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets
19:00 “Five centuries since the posting of Luther’s 95 theses (1517-2017). The importance of Reformation in western civilization.” – Book Castle
19:00-20:00 Only Connect: Paris Legakis – Great Lawn
19:30 On Display: Heidi Latsky & Apostolia Papadamaki – Waterjets
20:00 – 20:30 Wakeboarding Show – Canal
19:30 Garry Kasparov – Labyrinth
19:30 Eleanor Friedberger – GNO Alternative Stage
20:30 Toshi Reagon & the BIG Lovely– Canal Stage
22:00 Yo La Tengo – Great Lawn Stage
Sunday, June 25
09:00-11:00 Family Adventure – Running Track
12:00-20:00 Adventure Road – Esplanade
18:30 Only Connect: Tania Bruguera – “Tatlin’s whisper #6” – Agora
18:30 – 21:30 Climbing Wall – Waterjets
19:00 “50 years since the coup d’état of April 21st” – Book Castle
19:00-20:00 Only Connect: Paris Legakis – Great Lawn
19:30 On Display: Heidi Latsky & Apostolia Papadamaki – Waterjets
19:30 Magic Show – Labyrinth
19:30 Charlotte Rampling – Sonia Wieder-Atherton “The Night Dances”– GNO Alternative Stage
19:30-20:30 Everyone is Playing – Great Lawn
20:00 – 20:30 Wakeboarding Show – Canal
20:30 Nickel and Dime Ops – Canal Stage
20:30 Leonidas Kavakos Recital & E.Pace in the Piano – Stavros Niarchos Hall
22:00 Monika & ERT Orchestra – Great Lawn Stage
Daily:
The Rehearsal Room: series of interviews with Kafka
Only Connect: video art screenings within the park and the facilities areas
Lighthouse: RPBW – Exhibition Piece by Piece
Book Castle: Interactive exhibition
[Information about your visit]
Dates and opening hours of the Summer Nostos Festival 2017
The Summer Nostos Festival 2017 events take place in the following days and hours:
Sunday, June 18: 6pm – 1am
Monday, June 19: 6pm – 1am
Tuesday, June 20: 6pm – 1am
Wednesday, June 21: 6pm – 1am
Thursday, June 22: 6pm – 1am
Friday, June 23: 6pm – 1am
Saturday, June 24: 10pm – 1am
Sunday, June 25: 9pm – 1am
During the Festival, the SNFCC premises will remain accessible during normal opening hours: 6am to 1am.
The opening hours for the Renzo Piano Building Workshop-Piece by Piece exhibition at the Lighthouse are from 06.00 to 24.00.
All Summer Nostos Festival events are free and there are no participation fees.
[A few words about the SNFestival]
The Summer Nostos Festival (SNFestival) is an arts, sports and education festival that is open to all. Music, dance, sports, arts and architecture, discussions, screenings and programs for children and families are combined every June, for an entire week, as part of a multi-faceted program of events addressed to all ages and interests.
Participation in all events is free of charge.
The SNFestival is organized and made possible through the exclusive support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.
The SNFestival finds an ideal venue in the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). During the Festival, multiple spaces in the SNFCC, both indoors and outdoors, host events and actions, reaffirming the SNFCC’s mission to offer a dynamic, open public space that is accessible to all.
The implementation of the Summer Nostos Festival is part of the broader and ongoing support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation to the SNFCC.