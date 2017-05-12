Mitsotakis Meets with Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodoros

ATHENS (ANA) – new Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday met with Patriarch of Alexandria and all Africa Theodoros who is paying a visit to Greece.

“I want you to know that your have our love and unconditional respect,” said the main opposition leader to Patriarch Theodoros.

“I am leaving in the afternoon for Alexandria, we are having difficult times but we thank you for the triangle ‘Cyprus, Greece, Egypt’ at gives us strength, said Patriarch Theodoros.