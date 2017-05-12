Top World Lenders Will Boost Development if Cyprus Unified

NICOSIA – A group of the world’s top multilateral-lenders including the World Bank, IMF, European Investment Bank and EBRD met May 11 to signal they would join forces in Cyprus if a deal is struck to reunify the island divided since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion.

The lenders as well as the European Commission made the commitment at a meeting also attended by the chief negotiators from Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities, Reuters said, even though the UN’s Special Envoy, Espen Barth Eide, warned the talks could collapse again because of an unspecified international crisis..

It was the first talks between the various institutions on the issue and saw them “exchange views on preliminary plans for assisting both the private and public sectors in Cyprus,” the EBRD which chaired the meeting said in the typically vague, non-committal language that is used to generally disguise there has been no real progress.

While the possibility of pooling resources was not part of the discussion, a template already exists in the Balkans where the institutions also coordinated efforts in areas like road and other infrastructure building, the Reuters news agency said.

“I recognize that the talks between the two communities are not easy and there is a great deal still to discuss,” EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti said.

“But today’s meeting is a sign that should an agreement be reached… international organizations stand ready to provide, technical, financial and political support.”