IMF Won’t Join Greek Bailout Deal Without Debt Relief

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) won’t take part in Greece’s European-funded third bailout of 86 billion euros ($93.46 billion) unless the country is given debt relief.

The IMF, which took part in two first rescue packages of 240 billion euros ($260.82 billion) wants to be paid in full, however, and said the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) should take the hit instead.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, reneging again on anti-austerity promises, agreed to a deal that means more pension cuts in 2019 and taxes on low-income families, those he vowed to protect but abandoned to stay in power, rival parties said.

The IMF will stay out of the third package iif there’s no “reliable strategy for the sustainability” of the country’s debt, the fund’s spokesman William Murray said May 11, during a regular press briefing.

Murray confirmed the issue will be discussed at the G7 meeting of finance officials and central bank governors this week in Bari, Italy, and that will meet with the IMF’s Managing Director, Christine Lagarde, on the sidelines of his visit to China.

Asked about the discussions on Greece’s debt, he said they are ongoing but no deal has been reached. “Discussions on the debt side of the equation have only just started, so it’s really early […] Our position hasn’t changed.”

Concerning the ongoing talks with Greece’s second program review, he said “nothing has changed compared to last week,” as the IMF is pushing for more austerity after previously saying it hadn’t worked as the country’s debt is rising by the second.