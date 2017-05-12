Retired Clergy Association Hold Annual Meetings in Chicago

CHICAGO – The Executive Committee of the Greek Orthodox Retired Clergy Association attended their Annual Organizational Meetings in Chicago this week.

On May 10, the Executive Committee hosted a dinner in honor of Metropolitan Iakovos of Chicago, with honored guest Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, and representatives of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago Clergy Syndesmos Fr. John Ketchum and Fr. Michael Monos.

The members of the Executive Committee of the Greek Orthodox Retired Clergy Association are: Very Revered Fr. Eugene Pappas- President, Fr. Steven Vlahos- Vice-President, Fr. Robert Stephanopoulos- Secretary, Very Revered Fr. Vasilios Bassakyros- Treasurer, Very Revered Fr. Earnest Blougouras, Fr. Theoharis Theoharis, Fr. Nicholas Soteropoulos, and Fr. Joel McEachen.