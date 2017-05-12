Wall Street Journal Says Greece Will Issue Bonds this Year

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said Greece’s coalition government is planning to issue bonds for the first time in three years, sometimes between July and September after signing another harsh austerity deal with the country’s creditors.

The NYC-based media group cited what it called “optimism” over possible debt relief as boosting hopes of getting back into the markets even though previous bondholders were burned with 74 percent losses by a previous government to write down debt, which didn’t work.

Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, breaking anti-austerity promises again, went along with a deal with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to cut pensions again in 2019 and tax low-income families to get release of more monies from the staggered, delayed third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($93.48 billion) and debt relief negotiations.

The combination of a debt deal, Greece’s inclusion in the European Central Bank’s bond-buying program and a successful re-entry to capital markets could mark a turning point for the country’s economy, already nine years in depression, although there were no guarantees investors would get their money back or also forced to take losses if the economy sours again.

Pierre Moscovici, the European Union’s Economics Commissioner, said an agreement on debt relief should come by a May 22 meeting of Eurozone finance ministers even though Greek and other EU officials said that was unlikely.

Greece has been locked out of the ECB’s bond-purchase program since it began in March 2015. ECB officials say they want to be convinced Greece’s debt-load is sustainable before buying Greek government bonds.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the news was evidence of restored confidence in the Greek economy which is still sinking.

Speaking during the regular press briefing, Tzanakopoulos pointed to falling interest rates, which on May 10 posted a seven-year low and dropped to 5.67 percent for the Greek 10-year bond at a time when the cost of borrowing in the Eurozone was rising.

“This is not a chance event but a sign of the positive climate that is arising after the completion of the second review,” he said. It was also a sign that markets considered a successful outcome of the negotiations for Greece’s debt certain, enabling the country to join the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing programme, Tzanakopoulos added.

“The participation of foreign investors in yesterday’s issue of Greek State T-bills is a positive signs, as is the fact that the stock market has now recovered all its losses since the summer of 2015,” he noted.