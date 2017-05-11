Family who Saved Jews during the Holocaust Honored at Jewish Museum of Greece (Video)

ATHENS – A large crowd attended the event in honor of the Manias family who saved the Karassos, a Jewish family of Thessaloniki, from the Holocaust during the occupation in World War II.

Aris and Panos Manias, descendants of Spilios and Chrysavgia Manias, were present at the event and received an honorary plaque from the descendants of Mary and Albert Karasso.

“It is a very moving moment for my family, my ancestors who risked their own lives and their children’s,” said Panos Manias to The National Herald.

“If you hid Jews, and they caught you, you and your whole family would be executed after a brief trial. The two families of Manias managed to save two children from which a 12-member family emerged, with the result that, together with the Karasso family, we organized this celebration,” he added.

In addition, the Jewish family proposed the Manias family as a member of Yad Vashem- Israel’s official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, the state institution honoring all those who offered substantial assistance to Jews during the Second World War without any financial or other reward.

“I feel deeply moved to award people who, in the black days of the German occupation with self-sacrifice and without a second thought, put themselves at risk to save their fellowmen,” said Samuel Makis Matsas, president of the Jewish Museum of Greece.

Recounted during the event was the escape of the siblings Mary and Albert Karasso from Thessaloniki with the help of Nikos Manias and their subsequent care in Athens from Spilios and Chrysavgi Manias.

“In Athens, we were 5 brothers and one day I just had two brothers. Maybe our parents told us to be careful, but we were seeing it as a game,” Manias told TNH. “But when we grew up, we realized it was really a game, but a game of life and death,” he added.

The two brothers formed the small minority of the Jews of Thessaloniki who managed to escape Nazi capture and transfer to concentration camps. As stated by various speakers, Thessaloniki has one of the most tragic rates of extinction of the Jewish community across Europe, as more than 95% of the Jewish population of the city fell victim to the Nazi terror.

“You have to love the responsibility. To say, I, I alone have the duty to save the Earth. If it is not saved, I am guilty,” Panos Manias said at the event, recalling the famous phrase of Nikos Kazantzakis.

The main speakers at the event were Samuel Makis Matsas- President of the Jewish Museum of Greece, Moses Konstantinis- former President of the Central Jewish Council of Greece, Sakis Leon- member of the Central Jewish Council of Greece, Aris Manias, and Lucy Karasso.

Honorary plaques were awarded by Solon Parente, representative of the Thessaloniki Community Council, to the family of Spilios and Chrysavgi Manias, Seli Angel in memory of her mother Mary Karasso to the family of Nikos and Katina Manias, and to the family of Spilios and Chrysavgi Manias, and Odelia Karasso in memory of her father Albert Karasso.