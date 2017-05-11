There’s Not a Whole Lot about All of this Health Care Hoopla

As I write this column, it is Friday, May 5. Yesterday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act (AHCA), which may in turn be passed by the Senate in a few weeks or a few days – even before this piece makes it to press. There’s even a chance it might collapse on the Senate floor.

Exactly six weeks ago in the early evening, I was driving home from Washington, DC, having attended a reception in honor of Greek-American independence at the White House, hosted by President Trump. It was the highlight of the day for me and no doubt for most of the people who filled the White House East Room for the occasion. But beyond Greek America, the story sailed under the radar, eclipsed by one far more compelling to the average American: Congressional Republicans decided to pull the ACHA bill from a vote in the House, because Speaker Paul Ryan realized there weren’t going to be enough votes to pass it.

Sure, it was an important story, but hardly as important as the ratings-obsessed media made it out to be.

As I drove home that evening – Friday, Mar. 24 – I shook my head as I listened to broadcast after broadcast on my car radio about the “staggering” and “devastating” blow to Trump’s presidency because this bill failed. One would think we were already in November, 2020, and the Democrats had regained control of both houses of Congress in the midterm elections. But the failure of a bill to pass on its first try is really no big deal.

To sum up how trivial AHCA’s failed maiden voyage was, consider this: a bill can fall flat on a Friday, Congress can take the weekend to redraft it, and they can reintroduce – and pass – it on Monday. That’s it – easy peasy.

In reality, it didn’t take a weekend for the House to get its act together – it took six weeks which, in the grand scheme of things, is also no big deal. Of course, the feckless media called it a “stunning” reversal of fortunes. After all, if they created a fake crisis in the Trump Administration, any deviation from that is a miraculous comeback.

By the way, this has nothing to do with my support of Donald Trump or my wanting to defend him against false accusations that his presidency is in trouble – I do plenty of that in other columns. This is about the media, no matter who the president, who the party, and what the ideology, overdramatizing everything in order to stay relevant.

Moreover, the AHCA replacing the ACA (Affordable Care Act), aka “Obamacare,” is not too big a deal either. There were plenty of problems with America’s health care system long before Barack Obama ever got to Washington and lit a fire under Congress to change it, there were plenty of problems in the Obamacare era, and there likely will be plenty of problems after Obamacare.

As I have written countless times before, the problem with healthcare is not who pays for it, but why we – the consumers – sit by idly, passively acquiescing to outrageous charges to begin with.

If you’ve always paid two dollars for your morning cup of coffee at your favorite hole-in-the-wall diner, and much to your shock, the price jumps up to $500 per cup, you’ll think it’s a joke. When you find out they’re serious, you’ll leap up from your stool and exclaim: “it’s been nice knowing you – you’re never going to see me again.” At that point, the server might tell you: “oh, the price of coffee has jumped up all over town. The place across the street, the place on the next block – it’s $500 everywhere.” But before you convince yourself that you’re either on Candid Camera or in the Twilight Zone, the server calms your worries: “Here’s the good news! You are eligible for Coffeecare! Just sign up and Coffeecare will pay us $498 of the $500 per-cup cost, and all you have to pay is the same two dollars you’ve always paid in the past.”

Well, that may take care of your immediate concern, but surely you would still ask: “but why in the world does a cup of coffee cost $500 in the first place?!” You could make a quick calculation of material and labor, and realize that the eatery profits even by selling it for a measly two dollars – and that $500 is highway robbery.

Yet we, the people, often don’t realize that about hospitals and pharmaceutical companies. We nod our heads like obedient little sheep and remain the driving force behind an industry that is an absolute goldmine, and is so complex that people now go to college to major in medical billing and coding! Abraham Lincoln said “you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.” Well, maybe you can, if there is an entire college major about how to do it.

Accordingly, progressives can lament that the wonderful bill of goods they were sold – many of which never materialized – under Obamacare are gone forever, and Republicans and Trumpians (remember, they are largely two different species) can rejoice that America has been rescued from Obamacare’s death grip.

Meanwhile, if you’re going in for an MRI, the hospital is still going to bill you a few thousand dollars for it – regardless of who ultimately pays the tab. Oh, and for that glass of generic orange juice from concentrate they gave you when you got back to your room? That’ll cost about $18 dollars or so. You know, three times more than what a five-star restaurant might charge.