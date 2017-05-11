Prosecutor Wants Former Tax Chief Charged With Breach of Trust

ATHENS – A prosecutor has recommended the former General Secretary for Public Revenues, Katerina Savvaidou, face charges of attempted breach of trust.

The prosecutor, Maria Gane, lodged her request for Savvaidou’s indictment with a council of appeals court judges, Kathimerini said.

The charge that Gane proposed Savvaidou should face would be aggravated by the provisions of laws against the embezzlement of state funding.

In October 2015, former anti-corruption prosecutor Eleni Raikou brought felony charges against Savvaidou related to breach of duty in connection to her alleged decision to review a fine of 78 million euros ($84.8 million) imposed on an IT company.

Savvaidou was also accused of deferring tax collections from the country’s TV stations. The claims led to her dismissal from her post, a move that upset Greece’s creditors, who wanted the General Secretary to be independent of the government.

Savvaidou denied any wrongdoing and said the state would not have lost any money. But Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras fired her anyway, a move she said was politically motivated. Greece has also gone after the former head of the financial crimes squad.

Savvaidou said she was also targeted because she allowed an extension of a deadline for TV stations to pay an advertising levy at the same time the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party was putting tough new licensing conditions on them.