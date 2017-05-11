Mitsotakis Meets Pensioners, Says He Wants Their Children to Have Jobs

ATHENS (ANA) – I do not promise hirings in the public sector, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday addressing pensioners.

He stressed that his aim is that everyone is employed.

“I want your children to find jobs. I want you to have a decent pension and not to feed your children because they can’t find employment. This is not my vision for Greece,” he said adding that his party must explain to the citizens and mostly to the pensioners what will happen after the voting of the fourth memorandum.

Mitsotakis said that there is “another policy” adding that “sooner or later this government will leave and another one will come, I hope with a strong mandate, which will not deceive the citizens.”

“I will not stand before you and say that I will bring your pensions back to the level they uses to be because I can’t do it and I will not lie to you. I will only say that when the economy restarts for good and growth returns, our social security system will be in a better condition.”