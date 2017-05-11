Greek Unemployment Rate Drops Slightly to 23.2%, ELSTAT Announces

ATHENS – The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the seasonally adjusted Unemployment rate for February 2017.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in February 2017 was 23.2% compared to 23.9% in February 2016 and the downward revised 23.3% in January 2017. The number of employed in February 2017 amounted to 3,656,783 persons. The number of unemployed amounted to 1,104,604 while the number of inactive to 3,263,180. The corresponding figures for February 2012 to 2017 are presented in Table 1.

The number of employed persons increased by 7,589 persons compared with February 2016 (a 0.2% rate of increase) and by 7,032 persons compared with January 2017 (a 0.2% rate of increase).

The number of unemployed persons decreased by 43,387 persons compared with February 2016 (a 3.8% rate of decrease) and by 6,915 persons compared with January 2017 (a 0.6% rate of decrease).

The number of inactive persons, i.e. persons that neither work neither look for a job, decreased by 804 persons compared with February 2016 (negligible change) and by 2,953 persons compared with January 2017 (a 0.1% rate of decrease).

Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that removes the seasonal component of a time series,

making more visible the underlying trend in the change of a characteristic. Users should take into account the fact that seasonal adjustment procedure requires data for many months in order to remove the seasonal component from a time series. As a result, several “observations” (that is a sufficient number of monthly results) are necessary so that the time series reflect a significant change in the trend of employment and unemployment.

The monthly estimates for the number of employed, unemployed and unemployment rate can be subject

to revisions in the following months caused by updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new

monthly data are added, inclusion of the most recent quarterly Labour Force Survey (LFS) data and update of seasonal adjustment model with complete annual data.

