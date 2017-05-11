Brookings Fellow Pelagidis Says Greece Needs “Investment Shock”

With Greece’s government imposing more austerity, Brookings Institute senior fellow Theodore Pelagidis said what’s really needed is lower – not higher – taxes and higher incentives to get the economy back on track to recovery more than seven years deep into a lingering crisis.

He told the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki that a radical “new mix” to shake up crisis-bedeviled Greece’s fiscal policy and economic model would provide a critical shot.

The University of Piraeus economics professor said one innovative way to reduce central government spending would be to transfer certain public services and activities to the local and regional levels but that would take power away from a hierarchy of politicians.

One example he cited referred to higher education: “the global economy is relentless. In order to exist you must be competitive. The country (Greece) can’t keep using taxpayers’ money to fund dozens of ‘social studies’ faculties without any incentive, or medical schools that ‘produce’ doctors for Germany; this is national suicide,” he stressed.

He also recommended “full liberalization” in practically all economic fronts in the country, such as land uses, foreign investment, exports etc. The aim is to induce an “investment shock” by quickly and substantively increasing growth and employment.