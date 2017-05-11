As Tension Grows, Greek, Turkish Military Chiefs Open Communication Line

The chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis, and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar are keeping open lines of communication to prevent an accidental conflict in the Aegean where Turkey is ramping up provocations.

The two men met on the sidelines of a summit of military chiefs from Balkan countries that took place in Athens after Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos,opening the event, took a shot at Turkey.

“Whoever wants to belong to the European family cannot only profess peace but must believe in it too,” he said, asking for respect for history and international law.

No details of Apostolakis’ talks with Akar were made public, but it was reported that “mutual explanations were given about the situation in the region.”

“We agreed to keep an open channel of communication to avoid further acts that could aggravate the situation,” the GEETHA chief added.

Turkey has regularly been violating Greek air space with fighter jets, some of them armed, and sending warships past Greek islands that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he wants back because he doesn’t recognize the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set borders between the countries.