Tsipras Ignores Court Ruling New Pension Cuts Unconstitutional

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is paying no heed to an advisory ruling from Greece’s State Audit Council that new pension cuts to which he agreed with international creditors would be unconstitutional.

His government, buckling again to pressure from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM), said it would impose the cuts, as well as taxes on low-income families, in 2018 to get more money from a staggered third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($93.49 billion) and hopes for debt relief talks.

Citing the court’s advisory – and nonbinding – role, government officials said its recommendations will be taken into consideration and that, where appropriate, amendments will made.

Eurozone finance ministers are due to meet May 22 to review Greece’s agreement and try to wrap up the bailout review before Greece’s Parliament, narrowly controlled by Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA and its partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) is expected to follow his orders and rubber stamp the deal.

Tsipras said he would implement countermeasures to help the people most affected by his surrender to the creditors after he broke his promise to help society’s most vulnerable segments.

Speaking May 10 in Thessaloniki, where he presented his government’s proposed countermeasures on healthcare, Tsipras was chirpy again.

“Today, for the first time, we can see the horizon,” he said as rival parties assailed him for hypocrisy in imposing what he opposed and breaking his pledge of “not one more euro of austerity” again, reminding him he told the Troika what it was asking was “undemocratic” and something that “no national parliament within the Eurozone and the European Union would accept” before he did.