Concerns about Comey’s Termination

For many, President Donald Trump’s decision to fire FBI Director James Comey amid the agency’s investigation into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 election confirms their worst fears.

For others, his dismissal is the right decision, and was slow in coming.

As far as I’m concerned, it is not Comey’s termination itself that worries me. It is the excuses given by the president for the dismissal, which are not at all convincing.

More pointedly, that he fired the FBI director due to his mishandling of the agency’s Hillary Clinton email probe during the campaign can not be taken at face value.

Besides, Trump benefited from that and had praised Comey for his “guts” in handling the matter.

Moreover, I find the paragraph in the president’s termination letter to Comey that reads “While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation…” to be alarming.

What is the purpose of that odd statement, besides attempting to forestall developments related to the investigation?

And, to put things into perspective, while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee recently, and asked if the president was under investigation, Comey refused to answer. What could that possibly mean?

Certainly, both sides acknowledge that Comey has made several mistakes in handling the emails investigation and the one regarding Russian meddling.

Clinton even blames Comey for her loss to Trump.

But was this the reason for Comey’s termination?

Moreover, as expected, it has spurred the political exploitation of the issue by the Democrats. This is what the rules of political competition dictate, unfortunately.

The crucial point is how the Republican powers-that-be will react. Will they side with the president this time, or will they support the appointment of an independent special prosecutor, as many Democrats are demanding?

If they do that, then we are entering a period of political upheaval with unknown consequences. If not, then this will probably be the last time they stand by him.

Next time – and it is very likely that there will be a next time – they will say “enough.”

I close with the words of Jimmy Gurulé, a former assistant attorney general under President George H.W. Bush and currently a law professor at the University of Notre Dame. Trump’s decision, he said, “threatens our democracy and undermines the integrity of the FBI investigation.”