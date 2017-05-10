Ambassador ’s Pyatt’s Interview – A Second Look

Having read carefully the full text of the interview the U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt gave to the Athenian newspaper To BHMA, release by the press office of the Embassy, I can say the following:

My overall conclusion is that the ambassador’s words were misinterpreted at a key point of the interview, most likely due to the translator’s lack of a good understanding of the English language, although other points were accurately published by the Athenian newspaper. (By the way, Angelos Athanasopoulos, the journalist who interviewed Amb. Pyatt, is a well – respected journalist .)

I do not see the ambassador supporting one political party (SYRIZA) over the other (New Democracy).

The point which is misrepresented is where he stated that “Greece will have smooth sailing for about two years if you just look at the repayment calendar” of its debt.

That obviously applies regardless of which government is in power during that period of time. This, I repeat, is an important point that sets the entire interview on a different basis than the one that was presented.

However, there are still some other troubling points, such as his specific reference to the privatization of the former Hellenikon Airport site and, mainly, his statement that those who say no to the project are doing so “because it’s inconvenient to them ideologically or, maybe, in terms of their personal financial interests.” That continues to be an inappropriate comment because, even if this is happening, it is not a point that a foreign diplomat out to be making in public.

The same holds true for his characterization of Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos’ second visit to Washington – on which he was accompanied by the Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis – as “successful.” He obviously did so to help him politically.

Apart from these, though, a point that was overlooked is Pyatt’s reference to President Trump. The ambassador stated: “on the question of Trump Administration policy toward the Greek economic and financial situation, I can’t do any better than President Trump’s own words last week with John Gizzi, the Newsmax correspondent.”

Well, remember what the President said: “Greece! They are in such a terrible situation there. It’s awful. Are you Greek?”

Thus, this is the allowed perimeter in which any government official can safely navigate.

Finally, we must recognize and support the ambassador’s right to comment, on the U.S.-Greek relations. Besides, Greek diplomats do the same, so why shouldn’t he?

Nevertheless what continues to be unclear is what exactly did the ambassador hope to accomplish with this interview in To Vima and why now?

These questions are worth examining in greater depth.