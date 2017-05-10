Tsipras Mulls Law to Cancel Troika Deal Without Debt Relief

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is considering a bill that would let him renege on a third bailout deal with international lenders he said he opposed but signed even after reneging on anti-austerity promises again.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader has fallen to about 10 percent in polls after breaking promises to restore pay and pension, cut taxes and stop privatizations before doing exactly the opposite on orders of the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) o get release of more monies from a delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($93.68 billion) and the hope of debt relief negotiations.

His coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) said it would cancel 140 undone reforms – included in a pending agreement to finally conclude the second review of the Greek program, if creditors do not extend more debt relief for bailout-dependent Greece past 2018, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

The prior actions were detailed in a draft document called a “supplementary memorandum.” The entire package will be tabled in Greece’s Parliament on May 16, with a vote coming no later than May 18.

Tsipras earlier had said he wouldn’t go along with the deal unless debt relief was part of it but he went along with it even though it wasn’t although he said he didn’t want to.

“… Without an agreement over medium-term measures for the debt, the prior actions that were agreed to between the (Greek) government and the Institutions (Greece’s institutional lenders) will not be implemented … we will react using the only action at the disposal of democracies,” an unnamed government official told the paper before adding that there is no chance of snap elections or another referendum.