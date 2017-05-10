Special 10% Greek Pay TV Tax Backfires, Growth Grinds to Halt

ATHENS – A special 10 percent tax on Pay TV imposed by the government has stopped dead in its tracks a previous boom for the industry.

Pay TV showed a growth of only 0.2 percent in 2016 over the previous year’s level.

According to figures announced by the country’s two main service providers, OTE (for Cosmote TV) and Forthnet (Nova), the market at the end of 2016 amounted to about 940,000 subscribers, up only 2,000 from 2015, which had seen a growth 79,000 subscribers after 153,000 new customers signed up in 2014 at the height of the country’s crushing economic crisis.

Making it worse for the sector, the Finance Ministry calculates Value-Added Tax (VAT) both on service charges and on the levy – which means taxing the tax.

The new tax was put into place on June 1, 2016 by the coalition led by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party which had promised tax cuts, not hikes.

Forthnet head Panos Papadopoulos said the tax has stopped interest in its popular Nova TV services as he also blamed “the continued recession in the economy” and the 10 percent tax imposed on pay TV, as well as the negative performance of soccer’s Super League, where Nova has invested heavily.

OTE raised its market share to 53 percent in a tough period, earning 55,000 subscribers when Nova lost 54,000. There also are customers of smaller services such as Cyta and Vodafone. Penetration remains low at 24 percent of households.