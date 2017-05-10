Rent Control Opens at the NYC Greek Cultural Center on May 11

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center presents Rent Control, written and performed by Evan Zes, his personal story of survival as a struggling actor living in the heart of New York City.

After back-to-back sold out runs at the 2016 New York International Fringe Festival, following the 2016 Fringe Encore Series and a performance at Ruby Theater at the Complex Hollywood, Rent Control will run at the Greek Cultural Center on Thursday, May 11; Friday, May 12; and Saturday, May 13 at 8 PM.

Actor/writer Evan Zes, recently seen in Arthur Miller’s critically acclaimed Incident at Vichy at the Signature Theatre, portrays some 30 different characters in this wild-but true, one-man-play that recounts a period in his life as he struggled to survive while pursuing his acting career in New York City.

When Evan falls backwards into one of the few remaining rent-controlled apartments in New York City, he finds a way to make money and pursue his dream, turning the apartment into a lucrative Airbnb scheme – that is until his moneymaking scheme backfires threatening to ruin his life.

This cautionary tale of greed and redemption has had audiences howling with laughter and on the edge of their seats. Critics have called it “cheerfully profane,” a “surprise thriller,’’ and “dangerously hilarious.”

Tickets, $25 for general admission and $15 for students, are currently available for Rent Control at the Greek Cultural Center, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria, online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2945024 or by phone: 917-254-8481.