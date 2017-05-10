Alternative Energy: New Unexportable Jobs

President Trump has relaxed regulations on oil and natural gas drilling and pledged to revive American coal production. Theseactions are aimed at job creation, improving the economy, and safeguarding national security with homeland resources.

Missing in the Trump agenda is renewable energy. The Department of Energy reports that solar energy alone employs 373,807 workers annually, while coal mining employs 74,804. New technology is steadily increasing employment in solar whilesteadily decreasing employment in coal mining.

A comparison of these two energy sources offers insights on the differences between a long-term energy policy and short-term electoral strategies. Coal consumption was a mainstay of the industrial revolution that peaked in the mid-twentieth century. Its dreadfully high illnesses and death rates for miners are well-known, as are the adverse effects of coal consumption on the environment.

Solar power already is a majorenergy sourcein many nations.It has no negative effects on the health of its workersand has positive effects on the environment. Given the local nature of most solar jobs, they cannot be exported. Wages earned remain in the local economy.Moreover, increasing solar output at ever lower cost is a task that is engaging high tech entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley and elsewhere.

One would assume sun-drenched regions such as the American Southwest would be the most activein developing solar power. Such is not the case. Due to the high costs of energy in the Northeast, New York and Massachusetts have becomethe leaders in implementing legislation to stimulate solar power.Tax breaks and other benefits are considered investments that pay offin long-term reductions in total energy costs accompanied by lower costs in environmental management and public health care. Clean air is especially critical for our growing asthmatic population and those with heart disease.

Massachusetts has devised an intriguing plan for a community-based solar delivery system.Rather than equipping houses with solar panels and attaching that house to the electrical grid, a solar farm with hundreds of panels serves households that can participate as shareholders or users with no need for individual installations.

The solar farm sells power to the existingelectric company. Users get about 10% lower bills as their share of the solar farm profits. The utilitybenefits by reducing its need for high priced, high grade coal imported from Columbia, and the power grid is less stressed by solar energy, resulting in fewer brownouts due to high use in heat waves. The immediate cost to the state involves tax breaks and low-rate loans.Short-term compensationsresults from the taxes and spending by an expanded local work force. Longer-term benefits include reduced health and environmental costs.

Many of the advantages of solar power are shared by other forms of renewable energy.Total employment in this sector (solar, bioenergy, wind, hydropower, and geothermal) already comes to 676,544. This compares to 76,771 employed in nuclear facilities and 2,100,000 in gas and oil production.

Nuclear is the riskiest energy option.A major accident whose consequences will last for centuries is always possible. Just ask the Russians and the Japanese about that. Even more critical is the problem of where to safely deposit nuclear waste, which remains dangerously radioactive for thousands of years. Periodic nuclear “incidents” that contaminate local water, air, and land already have occurred. Another nuclear negative is its need for uranium makes it highlydependent on “friendly” foreign sources.

The United States has sufficient gas and oil reservesto be self-sustaining for the foreseeable future. But often forgotten when people chant “drill, baby, drill” areeconomic/environmental catastrophes like the oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska. Inevitable pipeline leaks and train wrecks also have been disastrous for local grazing grounds, ground water, and farmlands. On occasion, we have seen flaming rivers. Fracking, the latest mining technique comes at a very high price. Oklahoma, the state indulging the most fracking,has gone from having virtually no earthquakes to having one daily.A major quake in a large city such as Tulsa is a catastrophe waiting to happen.

Determining the proper mix of power sources is not now a political priorityfor Republican and Democratic politicianswho are heavily beholden to gas and oil interests for campaign funding. Republicans often portray renewable energy projects as “big government” giveaways while Democrats treat renewable energy as a wedge issue that appeals to well-educated,idealistic voters. The miniscule Green Party emphasizesthe need for alternative energywithout providing a detailed agenda of how toprocced from talk to do.

From data and projections now in hand, nuclear energy is a power source we should phase out as soon as possible.Coal, oil, and natural gascause so much damage that it seems wiser to strictly regulate them with an eye to lessening their use rather than giving them a free hand to do as they please. In contrast, renewal energy effectively deals with safety, health, environmental, and national security concerns while increasing local employment in all geographic regions.It is also intimately linked to the most dynamic and innovative sector of the American economy.

If we seek an energy mix that properly serves the realities of the twenty-first century, massive public pressureis needed to force the major parties to look past the next electoral cycle.