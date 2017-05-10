Letter from Athens: Time for Biased UN’s Special Cyprus Envoy Eide to Step Aside

If a weatherman had almost every day said the next day would be sunny but it was followed by two years of mostly gloomy and rainy weather he would long before have lost credibility and the audience, if he lasted the long.

The United Nations Special Envoy for Cyprus, Norway’s Mr. Happy, Espen Barth Eide – joining two dozen other failed diplomats who didn’t make a dent in solving the island’s intractable problem of bringing unification after an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion – has at almost every turn been saying since 2015 he expected an imminent breakthrough.

He was the only one doing it, despite infuriating platitudes from some US officials and other politicians pushing for a solution to a problem that doesn’t have one that would do justice to the Cypriots whose homes and properties were stolen and to the families and friends of 1,619 who have never been accounted for, many said to have languished in Turkish prisons.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci two years ago started off with a flourish of optimism that they could bring an answer but all that’s happened is frustration piled on by Turkish intransigence and demands – now backed by Eide who has bent over so far backward you think he’d like being in a Turkish prison.

In April, Eide told the Associated Press the UN had put together a compromise formula that could overcome the key obstacle of security although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Akinci said they would never agree to remove a 30,000-strong army and the right to invade the rest of the island when it wanted if things didn’t work out for them. How do you compromise with that?

Eide said it was a secret he couldn’t reveal even though it would affect the 1.165 million people who live on the island, 77 of them Greek Cypriots and 18 percent Turks who live in the unlawfullyl occupied northern third.

Eide said the formula was the result of consultations with the rival Cypriot leaders, the European Union and the island’s “guarantors” — Greece, Turkey and Britain.

“An idea is emerging that I am quite confident could work,” Eide told The Associated Press. He said the formula is based on what all sides “actually need” rather than what’s currently in place.

That’s the last time we heard of that so you know it was just BS boilerplate designed to give the illusion of “progress,” the word he most likes using apart from Turk.

In early May, he changed tune a bit and said with renewed Cyprus unity talks already undercut by Turkish plans to explore for energy in the island’s sovereign waters that, “These are crucial times for Cyprus itself and also all the interested countries like Turkey and Greece.”

He quickly returned to his Purple Haze state of giddiness though, saying that both sides still had the “best chance” for a deal despite energy disputes.

“A lot of people on both sides of the island and elsewhere are saying that this might be the last chance,” Eide told the Anadolu news agency. “I prefer to focus on this being the best chance because I do not know the future, but I think it would be a pity not to use this opportunity now.”

Eide said two key issues remain problematic. “I am concerned about the danger of increasingly seeing the process being subdued to preparation for an electoral campaign for Presidency in the Greek Cypriot side,” he said, despite critics who said he favors Turkey and didn’t complain about Dictator Erdogan violating Cypriot territory and refusing to recognize the government while barring its ships and planes at the same time Ankara wants to join the European Union – to which Cyprus belongs.

A day later, Eide said other options he wouldn’t name could be put on the table if the negotiations fail but those too were secret, like the map in a UN safe earlier drawn up by Anastasiades and Akinci carving up a new blueprint for how much property stolen by Turkey would be returned. Put that one in File 13.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency, Eide also warned that a potential showdown over natural gas drilling could be more dramatic than in 2014, when the talks were suspended after Anastasiades walked out in protest over Turkey carrying out surveys inside the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ)

“At the same time, the prospect over a shared gas future for everybody on the island and also with the neighbors is also a positive prospect,” he said, going both ways as he often does.

Anastasiades, finally showing more backbone than the invertebrate Eide, snapped finally and said that Eide should grasp that “statements or threats” will produce results contrary to the goal of reunifying Cyprus as a federation.

“The less is said, especially on his (Eide’s) part, the better,” Anastasiades told reporters, adding that the U.N. envoy is too much “in a hurry,” to get a deal at any cost.

The Cypriot President said did not want to pick a fight but “but I’ve repeatedly brought to his attention that he should be careful with whichever statements are made because they create distrust.”

That’s all Eide that has brought to these talks so now he needs to disappear too.