T&C Names Nitzia Logothetis 19th on the 50 Top Philanthropists of 2017 List

Greek-American Nitzia Logothetis, Founder and Executive Chairwoman of the Seleni Institute, has been ranked 19th on the T&C 50 Top Philanthropists of 2017 list, which includes “these men and women (who) are committed to changing the world—and with a combined giving power of $321 billion, they can do it.”

Logothetis’ “Grand Plan: Treat postpartum depression and related issues,” Town & Country

writes. “This year her NYC-based Seleni Institute is going global. Clinicians around the world will be trained to properly care for women with maternity disorders, and telemental health services will provide specialized treatment via secure video feed.”

The Seleni Institute is an advanced treatment center based in Manhattan that aims to transform mental health and wellness for women.

It was founded in 2011 by Nitzia and her husband, George and fully maintains the character of a nonprofit organization.

In 2016, the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce (HACC) of New York honored Nitzia Logothetis with the “Person of the Year” award during its 68th Annual Dinner Dance which was held on October 21 at The Pierre Hotel in Manhattan, The National Herald has reported.

At the time, HACC president Brian Devine referred to the organization’s activities and focused his attention on the most important events that are organized together with other professional bodies of New York.

He said Nitzia Logothetis’ charitable work is as important as that of Seleni. He also talked about the cooperation with other institutions for children with disabilities in Great Britain, Panama and Peru, and with the Hellenic Society for Disabled Children (ELEPAP) in Greece.