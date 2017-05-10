Greek Wine Tasting Event to be Held in Stockholm on June 9

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Greece’s embassy in Stockholm is organizing a Greek wine tasting and promotion event on June 9, its office of Economic and Commercial Affairs said.

The initiative belongs to Swedish wine writer Björn Peter Behrens, a specialist in oenology and member of the Swedish Writers’ Union. Behrens has organized numerous wine tourism trips to Greece with Swedish tourists and published a book on Greek wines in Swedish.

The embassy has invited authorized Swedish importers of alcoholic beverages who already import Greek wine, oenologists, specialist journalists, as well as representatives of companies and restaurants.