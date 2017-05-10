Europe Day Reminds Europeans of Need to Defend the Union: President

ATHENS (ANA) – The anniversary of the 1950 Schuman Declaration, a statement that eventually opened the way for the creation of the European Union, obliges Europeans to remember the need to defend the European edifice, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos said on Tuesday, marking “Europe Day” at an event at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC).

Pavlopoulos said the anniversary is “highly symbolic” saying the main components of the EU are Ancient Greece, Ancient Rome and Christian teachings, adding that these three elements have combined with representative democracy to protect Man in the struggle to defend his value and his free development of his personality.

“The principles of peace, humanity, democracy and justice are the capping stone of this heritage,” he added.