New Democracy’s Mitsotakis Says Tsipras Has Greece On Path to Ruin

ATHENS – Major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party, which reneged on anti-austerity promises, has mostly hurt the country’s poorest just to stay in power with what he called ruinous policies.

“The country is on the wrong course,” Mitsotakis told his party’s lawmakers. “It is on a disastrous path which started before the 2015 elections and has led us to the fourth memorandum, the second [memorandum] in the government’s two-year tenure,” he said.

He was referring to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ latest surrender to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) to get release of more monies from a delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($93.68 billion) and the hope of debt relief negotiations.

Speaking to SKAI Radio, Mitsotakis said that his aim will be to lower corporate tax to 20 percent, from the current 29 percent, within two years of becoming Prime Minister with polls showing his party with leads of 15 percent and more after Tsipras reneged on anti-austerity promises repeatedly.

He also repeated his intention to lower value-added tax and the ENFIA property tax. “Alexis Tsipras promised 12.5 billion euros of handouts in September 2015 but has adopted 12 billion euros of (fiscal) measures so far,” Mitsotakis said.