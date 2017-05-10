Tsipras Says No Cabinet Shakeup, Defends His Reneging Again

ATHENS – Still reeling after yet another reneging on anti-austerity vows, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he nevertheless won’t again reshuffle his Cabinet of loyal ministers in his Radical Left SYRIZA party that has fallen far out of favor.

“We had a reshuffle recently. Now is the time to move forward as quickly as possible,” he told reporters at the Education Ministry, where he outlined his government’s plans for an overhaul of the education system.

“We are closer than ever to a substantial solution on debt relief,” Tsipras said, though he refused to divulge any details, noting that talks were continuing between Greek and foreign officials ahead of a scheduled Eurogroup summit on May 22.

He had promised “not one more euro of austerity,” but agreed to 2019 additional pension cuts and taxing low income families to get release of more monies from a delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($93.68 billion) from the of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM).

The rival New Democracy Conservatives said that effectively amounted to a fourth memorandum with the country’s creditors as 326 billion euros ($355.13 billion) runs out in 2018 but Tsipras dismissed the criticism.

“It is the first time in the years of the memorandum upheaval that we are finishing a review and not implementing measures so we can get funding but getting funding while committing to implement measures at a later date,” Tsipras said without explaining what the meant.

He didn’t mention – contradicting what he said – that the funds that will be dispensed to Greece following the conclusion of the second review are linked to measures pledged by the government as part of the country’s third bailout commitments, not to the additional measures agreed for 2019-2020.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused the government of saying “yes to everything” – a phrase used during parliamentary votes – noting that ND was “saying no to fear and poverty.”