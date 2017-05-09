The Text of the New Memorandum Agreed By the Greek Govt and Institutions (PDF)

ATHENS – The text of the Supplemental Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreed by the Greek government and institutions was leaked by German newspaper Handelsblatt.

“In accordance with Article 13(3) of the ESM Treaty, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed which details the conditionality attached to the financial assistance facility covering the period 2015-18. The conditionality is updated regularly, taking into account the progress in reforms achieved over the previous months. In each review the specific policy measures and other instruments to achieve these broad objectives outlined here will be fully specified in detail and timeline. This update reflects the agreement among the ESM, the European Commission acting on its behalf, and the authorities upon conclusion of the second review of the ESM programme. Success requires ownership of the reform agenda by the Greek authorities,” the MoU says.

