Greek Judge Vassilios Skouris Proposed for FIFA Ethics Committee

MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — FIFA is removing the lead judge and prosecutor from its ethics committee despite both men wanting to stay in office.

FIFA says its ruling council chaired by President Gianni Infantino has declined to retain German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert and Swiss prosecutor Cornel Borbely.

Instead, FIFA has proposed Greek judge Vassilios Skouris and Colombian lawyer Maria Claudia Rojas for confirmation by its Congress on Thursday.

Skouris was president of the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg for 12 years until 2015.

FIFA member federations will vote on Thursday to install the new ethics chiefs, along with other judicial committee appointments.

Eckert and Borbely have been with the ethics court since a revamp with greater independence in 2012, and banned multiple officials during the biggest corruption crisis in FIFA’s history.

ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer