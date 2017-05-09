Tourism Min Kountoura Meets UNESCO Director-General Candidate Khattab

ATHENS (ANA) – Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura met with the Egyptian Arab Republican candidate for the post of UNESCO Director-General, former Minister and Ambassador, Moushira Khattab, who is paying a visit to Greece.

Ambassador of Egypt to Greece, Mohamed Farid Monib, and Advisor, Dahlia Abdel Fattah attended the meeting. Khattab thanked Greece for the initial support to the Egyptian candidacy in the elections scheduled for the autumn of 2017 for the position of the UNESCO Directorate-General.

On her part, Kountoura referred to the historic links between Greece and Egypt and the friendship of their peoples, as well as to the considerable efforts that have been made in the last two years to strengthen bilateral tourism relations.