NY Daily News on Malliotakis Candidacy: Republican Ideas Welcome in New York City

NEW YORK – Errol Louis of the New York Daily News welcomes Nicole Malliotakis’ candidacy for New York City Mayor, contrasting her Greek and Cuban heritage with Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies, and characterizing the Greek-American politician as “the best thing to happen to New York Republicans in a long time.”

“The bid by Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis for mayor — even if she loses — is the best thing to happen to New York Republicans in a long time. While President Trump and national Republicans continue a misguided campaign to intimidate immigrants and strip funding from cities, local party leaders have been trying to present a different face of Republicanism to a voting public growing younger and more diverse every day,” Louis writes.

“Malliotakis fits the bill. She is the daughter of immigrants from Cuba and Greece, and at age 36 counts as a millennial, winning acclaim in 2013 as one of the American Conservative Union’s ‘Top 10 Under 40.’

She’s a proven vote-getter, having unseated an incumbent, Democrat Janele Hyer-Spencer, in 2010 and easily winning comfortable re-election to the Assembly ever since.

And most importantly, she can argue conservative positions without sounding like an ideologue, and is ready to develop and champion viable, sensible urban policies that challenge liberal orthodoxy.”

(Read the complete NY Daily News story here)

Malliotakis would be the only woman running and local officials believed she might be the first woman ever to run for mayor of New York City as a Republican.

Malliotakis has challenged current Mayor Bill de Blasio on undocumented immigrants, saying the city has gone too far in protecting those accused of low-level crimes from deportation. She is one of two state lawmakers from Staten Island who filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the city’s destruction of documents used to verify a person’s identity in the obtaining of an IDNYC card, which is issued by the city’s municipal identification program, the Times reported.