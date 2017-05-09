Thessaloniki Among the Top 100 Cities in Conference Tourism

THESSALONIKI (ANA) – Thessaloniki was included in the list of 100 cities with the majority of conferences held.

According to the International Congress & Convention Association (ICCA), Thessaloniki ranked 98th in 2016 with 26 conferences organised in the city. At a European level, it ranked 53th. Thessaloniki improved its position compared to 2015 when 16 conferences were held.

The president of the Thessaloniki Convention Bureau, Yiannis Aslanis, said that these figures only concern international conferences.

“It is an important success that we will use for the promotion of Thessaloniki abroad. At the same time we will continue to aim at the increase of corporate events not included in the above mentioned list but are considered a significant part of the conference market,” Aslanis noted adding that Thessaloniki has the prospects to further develop conference tourism.