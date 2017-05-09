Is Celebrating France’s Election Justified?

Cheers of joy, then.

The French voters acted maturely and voted in favor of the lesser of two evils. Not out of love for Emmanuel Macron, but of dislike for Marine Le Pen.

Macron received 20.8 million votes (66.1%), while Le Pen gained 10.6 million votes (33.9%). In other words, a victory with a wide margin. But – take note – only 74.6% of the people voted, the lowest rate in 48 years. And Le Pen doubled the number of votes her father took in previous elections.

And so, the system is breathing easier. The interpretation of choice is that the European Union and the euro won, because if Le Pen had been elected, she said she would pull France out of the Eurozone.

Thus, the value of the common currency rose, the various leaders and the media are celebrating, and we all lived happily ever after.

As someone rightly said, the future beat retrogression. Good.

Except that is not entirely the case. The reality is that the system has bought time to make the necessary changes demanded by the people, especially the “forgotten people” in the words of Le Pen.

Here’s what I mean: if someone told you just a few years ago that a candidate from a fascist, far-right party – who uses anti-Semitism, xenophobia, and funding from Russian President Vladimir Putin as the means to climb to power – would take 10 million votes, double the amount her party received the last time, would you believe it?

And if they even told you that this candidate and party were in France, the country that many identify with culture and illumination, would you believe it?

I think not…

Moreover, if someone told you that a young banker, only 39 years old, who had been appointed as minister of economy in a French socialist government, who has never been elected to any political office, who resigned his position in a quite opportunistic manner in order to avoid being identified with his… benefactor Francois Hollande, and founded his own party, would win 66% of the votes in the elections with the promise to bring change to the country and to clash with the old system, would you believe it?

I think not…

And yet, it happened.

If Macron’s election is a spectacular victory against the old system, and if this is the answer to the dreams of a society plagued by 10% unemployment – 23% among the youth – then there is something we do not understand.

And if we do not understand that “something” – if we don’t comprehend why a society like France makes these choices – then in five years, during the next French elections, the votes for Le Pen will reach 60%.

And then France and all of Europe will enter into perilous adventures.

So, let us wish Mr. Macron good luck because he’ll need it, and so will we.