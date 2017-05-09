Erdogan’s Folly: Turkey’s Presidential Bully

Prior to the referendum that gave the Turkish president a narrow victory and additional powers with which to torment: liberals, leftists, secularists, Christians, civil servants, teachers, professors, and journalists, he behaved badly. When the European governments prevented his ministers from propaganda campaigns in cities with large Turkish populations, he rained accusations of Nazism, Islamophobia and terrorism.

Indeed, so incensed with the Netherlands that along with expelling Dutch diplomats from Turkey, he also deported fifty Holstein cows. It seems not even livestock is safe in Turkey. He is already behaving like the sultans of the 16th century – haughty and demanding. Erdogan believes that the Ottoman Empire was the greatest thing since “mother’s milk” – perhaps why he feels Turkey does not need the Dutch cows.

Someone should tell him the Ottoman Empire was not that great. It was, to a degree, tolerable under some of its sultans.It should also be noted, however, that the empire forced its non-Muslims to pay a head tax – which literally was to pay keep one’s head. Also, the Ottomans after the 18th century began a long and steady decline,facing defeat after defeat and one humiliation after another. By the 19th century the empire was in chronic debt and placed under financial trusteeship by the Western powers. Customs offices came under the control of European officials who collected taxes to service the Ottoman’s debt.

In the early 20th century, the empire opted to join the Germans in the First World War and once again faced defeat. However, during the course of the First World War, the Ottomans, now led by the progressive Young Turks turned in on itself. First the Armenians, then the Greeks, as well as all the other Christians were made to pay for the paranoia and Turkish insecurity. It was the Young Turks, the so-called progressive Turks and cream of the crop of the officer corps,which implemented and enthusiastically took part in the first genocide of the 20th century.

Unfortunately, this is the part of Ottoman history that Erdogan is drawn to fantasizes over; the Ottoman Empire’sability to inflict punishment and overawe its neighbours. Not the Ottoman period of tolerance, the time when sultans sponsored art and appreciated beauty and accepted multi-ethnicity.

Indeed, a decade ago when Erdogan was first elected, European and North American liberals were almost rhapsodic in their praise of this progressive politician who many argued had established in Turkey an example of a state that balanced Islam with Western democracy. Well it was wishful thinking. In the beginning, Erdogan further liberated the Turkish economy and brought wealth to a conservative Muslim class that now represents the backbone of his power. It was not to last.

Many European liberals as well as those in North America actually convinced themselves that conservative Muslims actually can accept and support a liberal western style democracy. One in which drinking, liberated women, and rick and rolls can coexist with men who would beat their daughters and wives if they exposed so much as an elbow. Now the European liberals and their North American counterparts are shocked by Erdogan’s assumption of dictatorial power. They should have worked harder at convincing the EU to have admitted Turkey a decade ago while the country was still governed by a secular leadership. In a Turkey tied to Europe, Erdogan would have not been able to make himself a dictator.

Unfortunately, Turkey is now ruled by an erratic and neurotic dictator and has become a state hostile to the West. It will be a challenge to keep Turkey in NATO, and a bigger challenge for the Western alliance to maintain normal relationship with Ankara.

The reality is that the future of the Middle East will depend on a tug of war with the United States and EU on one side and Russia, Iran, and Turkey on the other. Erdogan has given every indication that he prefers working with authoritarian regimes than democracies. In that respect, he will drag Turkey into on ongoing war with the Kurdsand undermine its economy. In the process Erdogan will need scapegoats and distractions. Targets will include: the Patriarchate, what is left of Turkey’s Christian communities, and to feed the fears and xenophobia of the Islamists he will convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque.

Erdogan will also threaten Europe with waves of refugees and he will demand more ransom to keep them in Turkey. Like all dictators,Erdogan is addicted to power and will turn Turkey into a politically barren landscape, alas the same will happen to the country’s economy. Erdogan’s folly is that this is not the 15th century and there is no Ottoman Empire, but only the potential of a bankrupt Turkey.

The Europeans, on the other hand, cannot appease the Turkish dictator. They must learn not to rely on the United States, but act on their own. Bullies like Erdogan respond only to strength. European warships can easily contain the refugees, and the EU must impose economic sanctions to teach Erdogan that there are consequences to his actions as well as his big mouth.

André Gerolymatos is director of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Centre for Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver.