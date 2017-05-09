Renzo Piano, Victoria Newhouse on the Charlie Rose Show Discussing the SNFCC

The Charlie Rose show, on March 5th 2017, hosted Renzo Piano and Victoria Newhouse on the occasion of the latter’s book publication under the title “Chaos and Culture: Renzo Piano Building Workshop and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens“.

In the book, author and architectural historian Victoria Newhouse describes in near novelistic detail the decade-long process leading to the creation of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC).

Newhouse situates the project within both the modern history of Athens, beginning with Greece’s independence in 1832, and the city’s ancient history, describing 2000-year old cemeteries unearthed on the site.

Newhouse’s most prominent book publications include, among others, the monograph on the architect Wallace Κ. Harrison (1989) and an analysis of the late 20th century museum architecture, Towards a New Museum (1998). Newhouse, also, established the Architectural History Foundation to support architectural writing.

The SNFCC is designed by the architectural firm Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW) and comprises the Stavros Niarchos Foundation’s largest single grant. Visionary architect Renzo Piano has been in charge of the project which is an example of sustainable, world-class cultural, educational and recreational urban complex and includes the new facilities for the National Library of Greece and the Greek National Opera, located within the Stavros Niarchos Park.

