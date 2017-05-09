FDNY Foundation Honors Andreas Dracopoulos, SNF Co-President

NEW YORK – On Thursday, May 11th, the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) Foundation will host its annual dinner in support and celebration of New York’s Bravest.

The dinner includes the FDNY’s annual humanitarian awards ceremony, which this year will honor Andreas Dracopoulos, Co-President of the SNF and Steven Fisher, Senior Partner of Fisher Brothers and Founder, Fisher Capital Investments.

The dinner brings together members of the FDNY and their many sponsors to support the FDNY’s mission and initiatives, including fire and life safety education efforts, professional development, and state-of-the-art equipment.