Europe Changes, But Greece Remains Stuck, Mitsotakis Says (Video)

ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis started his speech to ND’s party parliamentary group on Tuesday commenting on the French elections and its impact on Greece.

“Europe changes, but Greece remains stuck, it pays for the government’s mistakes, the lies and lack of ability. Europe is changing and populism in its extreme right or extreme left version is defeated. Macron’s victory reflects a period of modesty, truth and sincerity,” Mitsotakis underlined.

Greece is now imprisoned in the lies of Tsipras and his associates. Our responsibility is to set the society free from a government that has been totally discredited but still costs to the country,” Mitsotakis said.

