New Greek Austerity Vote in Parliament Set, 140 Reforms Still Undone

ATHENS – The Parliament barely controlled by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA party and his partner, the Independent Greeks, will vote May 18 on the new round of austerity measures they once opposed but now have agreed with international creditors to impose.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, reneging on his vows, agreed to the harsh terms of a third bailout, this one of 86 billion euros ($94.58 billion) from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) in return for release of more monies although that requires more pension cuts in 2019 and taxing low-income families.

SYRIZA has 144 votes and the pro-austerity, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) has nine, giving the coalition a three-vote majority as all its lawmakers are expected to follow orders on backing they measures they swore to reject before taking office and reneging on promises.

The vote comes four days before a meeting of the Eurogroup which will review the deal and decide on the release of more monies from a staggered, delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($94 billion) agreed on in July, 2015.

Parliament President Nikos Voutsis, from SYRIZA, said all 153 coalition lawmakers will do as told and vote for the measures even though many had grumbled they didn’t like doing so but would anyway.

He also claimed the main opposition will have a “problem” with a package of “countervailing measures,” mostly increased welfare spending, after 2018 – assuming that whatever government in power at the time meets fiscal targets that haven’t been met yet and which the rival New Democracy characterized as a phantom plan to snooker Greeks.

In the meantime, the government has still to finish off 140 undone reforms as it has been accused of dragging its feet as its popularity plummeted for breaking anti-austerity vows.